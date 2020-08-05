Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 15th

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 129.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

LEG opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

