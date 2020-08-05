Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 113.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE LAZ opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.