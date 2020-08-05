Lam Research Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $23.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $23.00 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

LRCX stock opened at $384.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

