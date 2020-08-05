Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) Insider Acquires A$14,130.00 in Stock

Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) insider Graeme Billings acquired 3,000 shares of Korvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.71 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,130.00 ($9,678.08).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. Korvest Limited has a 12 month low of A$2.65 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of A$4.85 ($3.32). The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Korvest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The company also manufactures cable and pipe support solutions under the EzyStrut name; designs and assembles access systems for large mobile equipment under the Power Step name; and sells, hires, and repairs specialized tools in the form of torque wrenches, hydraulic pumps, huck tools and power rigs, and related accessories under the Titan Technologies name.

