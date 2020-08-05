Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Lowered to $49.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Kirby stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kirby by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,933,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

