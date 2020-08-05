Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to Buy by BofA Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

KGC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

