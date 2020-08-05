Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.66 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,059,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 68.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $22,218,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

