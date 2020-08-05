KeyCorp Comments on Lam Research Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $384.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock worth $17,796,882 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

