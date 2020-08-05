KeyCorp Comments on CONMED Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,835 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 151,655 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

