Kennametal Inc. (KMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $512,120 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

