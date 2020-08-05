Kennametal Inc. (KMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.
Kennametal has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $512,120 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
