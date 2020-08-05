Kellogg (NYSE:K) CEO Steven A. Cahillane Acquires 2,727 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kellogg by 60.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

