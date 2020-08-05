Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.34). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

