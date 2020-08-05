Joshua Baer Sells 6,683 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.26. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

