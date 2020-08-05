Jorge Luis Cardenas Cabrera Sells 24,000 Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Senior Officer Jorge Luis Cardenas Cabrera sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.48, for a total value of C$59,416.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,900 shares in the company, valued at C$59,169.23.

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.