John J. Haines Sells 3,473 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,914 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

