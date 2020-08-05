John Geschke Sells 5,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $504,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,527.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zendesk by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

