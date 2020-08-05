John F. Remondi Acquires 50,000 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NAVI opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.91. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 373,399 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Navient by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,338,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 21.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 409,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 79.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 698,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Navient by 120.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 860,304 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.