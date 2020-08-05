Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

NYSE JELD opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.