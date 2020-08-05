Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €55.00 ($61.80) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.32 ($73.40).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €58.14 ($65.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($86.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.14 and its 200-day moving average is €56.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.