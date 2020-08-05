JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of 450.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

