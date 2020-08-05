Janet Kerr Sells 500 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $79,170.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,961,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

