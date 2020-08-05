James H. Woodward, Jr. Sells 3,527 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIMC stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.