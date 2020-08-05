Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.
Shares of J opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,302,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Engineering Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.