Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of J opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,302,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

