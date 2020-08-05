Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,925.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total transaction of $637,207.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,182 shares of company stock worth $22,057,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

