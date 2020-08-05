Investors Purchase Large Volume of Texas Roadhouse Put Options (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 155 put options.

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $4,787,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $43,162,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 156,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

