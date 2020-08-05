Investors Purchase High Volume of Nevro Call Options (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,966 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,109% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Shares of NVRO opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.55. Nevro has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $148.05.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.