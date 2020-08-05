INTL FCStone (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 0.20%.

SNEX stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.40. INTL FCStone has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNEX. TheStreet downgraded INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised INTL FCStone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

About INTL FCStone

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

