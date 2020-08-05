International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.
IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
IMXI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.11.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
