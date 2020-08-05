International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 792,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in International Money Express by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 84.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Money Express by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.