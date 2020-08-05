International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

