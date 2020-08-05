(International) Ltd Vifor Sells 40,402 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,116,660.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94.

On Wednesday, July 29th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 88,012 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $4,627,670.96.

On Monday, July 27th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 34,236 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,825,463.52.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 72,469 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $4,027,827.02.

On Friday, July 24th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $7,268,501.88.

On Monday, July 20th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 54,598 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,059,125.94.

On Friday, July 17th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 47,890 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $2,675,135.40.

On Wednesday, July 15th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,110,567.56.

On Monday, July 13th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $5,815,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,746,972.48.

CCXI stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.