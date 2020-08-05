Insider Buying: GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 25,000 shares of GT Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,752,750.

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 81,500 shares of GT Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$113,285.00.

The stock has a market cap of $251.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.30. GT Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.60 price target on shares of GT Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

