Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

INSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $113,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,860 shares of company stock valued at $737,673 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inseego by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.