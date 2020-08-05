Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock worth $767,986,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

