InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 5,600 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $67,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $4,145.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Thursday, May 28th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $459,264.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InfuSystem by 1,275.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 62.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.