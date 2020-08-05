INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVVY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. INDIVIOR PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

INVVY stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

