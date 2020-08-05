IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) EVP Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,487 Shares of Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PI opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. IMPINJ Inc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

