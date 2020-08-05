Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Imperial Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of -50.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.90.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
