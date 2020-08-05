Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of -50.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.