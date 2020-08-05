ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.97 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $701.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 61.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.