Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.