Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $195.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

