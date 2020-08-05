II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in II-VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in II-VI by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 99,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,223.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,849 shares of company stock worth $2,929,158. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

