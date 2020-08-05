IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in IHS Markit by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,508,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 661,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,232,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 555,636 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 499,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IHS Markit by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 361,632 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

