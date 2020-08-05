IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Director Christine King Sells 3,273 Shares

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

