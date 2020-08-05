Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

