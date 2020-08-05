Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 306 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $334,216.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,537 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,034.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,783 shares of company stock worth $11,514,752. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $131.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

