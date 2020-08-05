Huntington National Bank Sells 826 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

