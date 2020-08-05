Huntington National Bank Sells 710 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $13,306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

