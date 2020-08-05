Huntington National Bank Sells 209 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after buying an additional 664,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 33.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,024,000 after buying an additional 1,418,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,322,000 after acquiring an additional 197,330 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

