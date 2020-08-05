Huntington National Bank Sells 1,561 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PHG opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.