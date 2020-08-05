Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 682.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.